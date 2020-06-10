Top 10 Hindi web series released during the lockdown

Here are the best Hindi web series that released during lockdown. Here are the best Hindi web series that released during lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic started towards the end of March and now, many cities across the country are starting to enter the ‘unlock’ phase. Since many people were stuck at home during the lockdown phase, the streaming platforms put their best foot forward to entertain the audience.

Here are the top 10 Hindi web series that released during the lockdown.

1. Paatal Lok

This Amazon Prime Video series starring Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role was quick to impress the audience with its engaging storyline and stellar casting. The story of Paatal Lok revolves around a cop who has to swim against all odds to get to the bottom of a murder attempt.

Also Read | Paatal Lok review: An intelligently written, engrossing series

2. Special Ops

Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar just a few days before the lockdown was announced. Starring Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta, Meher Vij among others, the show was instantly loved by the audience. The show follows Menon’s Himmat Singh who is a R&AW agent who believes that there is a single entity behind all the major terrorist attacks.

Also Read | Special Ops review: Kay Kay Menon shines in this web series

3. Panchayat

Starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead role, Panchayat streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The engaging show was set in a village where Jeetendra’s character has started his first government job. His dreams are bigger but for now, he tries to find peace with the village folk. The show also starred Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta.

Also Read | Panchayat review: It takes a village

4. The Raikar Case

This Voot Select show revolves around a murder in which the high-profile Raikar family is implicated. The drama unfolds like a whodunnit mystery where the makers try to hold your attention with every cliffhanger. The series stars Neil Bhoopalam, Parul Gulati, Ashvini Bhave, Kunal Karan Kapoor and Atul Kulkarni.

Also Read | The Raikar Case review: An engaging whodunnit with compelling performances

5. State of Siege 26/11

This ZEE5 series is heavy on violence and that’s mainly because of its subject matter. The show is inspired by the real-life events that took place during the attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai. The show stars Arjun Bijlani, Arjan Bajwa, Vivek Dahiya and Mukul Dev among others.

Also Read | State of Siege 26/11 first impression: A stirring visual account of 2008 Mumbai attacks

6. Hundred

Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru hit it out of the park in Disney+ Hotstar’s Hundred. Here, Lara Dutta plays a cop who is desperate to prove her worth in the male-dominated field. Rinku plays a woman who has just discovered that she only has 100 days to live. The two women unite in a mission where they can aid each other.

Also Read | Hundred review: Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru hit it out of the park

7. Illegal

Voot Select’s legal drama Illegal stars Piyush Mishra and Neha Sharma in significant roles. While we are quite used to dramatic courtroom scenes in Hindi films, the series tones it down and brings it closer to reality. Neha plays the newbie who is hired by Piyush’s character of an experienced lawyer.

Also Read | Illegal review: Shattering courtroom drama stereotypes

8. Four More Shots Please Season 2

The four women from the Amazon Prime Video web series came back this year to entertain their fans. The story of Four More Shots Please moved ahead as the four protagonists deal with professional troubles and messy love lives, but stay with each other through it all. The show stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo.

Also Read | Four More Shots Please Season 2 review: Reality check needed

9. Betaal

Starring Viineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai and Jitendra Joshi among others, Betaal was touted to be the first zombie horror series made for the Indian audience. In her review of the Shah Rukh Khan-backed series, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “There are a few flourishes we note, and a few scenes which are adequately scary. But Betaal keeps sliding as it goes about assembling its pieces.”

Also Read | Betaal review: A sloppy mess

10. Hasmukh

Also Read | Hasmukh review: A matter of laughs and death

Streaming on Netflix, Hasmukh makes it to this list only because of its impressive first few episodes. Starring Vir Das, Ranvir Shorey and Ravi Kishan, the show is the story of a stand-up comedian who believes that he can perform on stage only when he has murdered someone.

