Ten food shows that will inspire you to experiment

Since we can’t go out, and it’s difficult to even order in, many of us are relying on our own culinary skills.

To make it a bit more exciting, here are some of the best food shows available on streaming platforms that might inspire you to experiment more in the kitchen.

1. Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

This Netflix show by David Chang is just what its name suggests. While we believe that we first eat with our eyes, we all know that delicious food might not be pretty always. Here, Chang moves around the world as he explores different foods and their importance in different cultures. The second season features a Curry special episode that will certainly appeal to the Indian palette.

2. Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)

Hosted by Samin Nosrat, this Netflix show is divided into four parts – Salt, Fat, Acid and Heat. The four episodes take us through Italy, Japan, Mexico and California, USA, as Samin discusses the importance of these four elements in our food. The first episode titled Fat will make you drool with its indulgence in cheese and bread.

3. Chef’s Table (Netflix)

Created by David Gelb, known for his documentary film Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Chef’s Table is a poetic ode to those who turn food into art, the celebrated chefs. The show has six seasons with 4-6 episodes in each one. Every episode focuses on a chef and their philosophy of food. The classical music and the beautiful food shots will make you dream of food.

4. Highway on my Plate (Amazon Prime Video)

Rocky and Mayur’s adventures entertained us quite a lot, and now, we can catch those old TV episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The two foodies travel to different parts of India as they taste and critique the best food that India has to offer.

5. The Chef Show (Netflix)

Hosted by actor-director Jon Favreau with chef Roy Choi, this show came into being as the two artistes collaborated on Favreau’s film Chef. The two seasons of this show have celebrity appearances including the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Russo Brothers and Seth Rogan among others. In the first season, the duo makes all the recipes that they made in the movie and the second season pushes the envelope even further.

6. Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan (Netflix)

This series on Netflix first premiered on television on Epic. Here, we delve deep into the history of different Indian cuisines. In each episode, we are introduced to a culture, and we see the journey of their food through interviews of historians, local food vendors and food experts. This is the best show to learn all about Indian food and how it got its present shape.

7. Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Disney+ Hotstar)

Gordon Ramsay has done it all, as far as food television is concerned. Yet, he manages to draw in more and more viewers every time he embarks on a new food journey. Here, Gordon Ramsay travels to little known corners of the world to bring out the food that might be unknown to you and me.

8. Masters Of Taste With Gary Mehigan (Disney+ Hotstar)

Gary Mehigan is loved for his appearance on Masterchef Australia, but since the judge is no longer a part of the cooking reality show, this would be the perfect opportunity for fans to get another dose of the chef. Here, he explores the Indian food scene as he is joined by celebrated Indian chefs and celebrities from the entertainment industry.

9. Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner (Netflix)

Hosted by David Chang, this show on Netflix has him travelling to each city and exploring their food, but in each episode, he is joined by a different celebrity. The first season of the show features Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe, Chrissy Teigen and Kate McKinnon.

10. Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

This travel documentary series on Netflix is hosted by Phil Rosenthal, known for creating Everybody Loves Raymond. In every episode, Phil travels to a different city as he learns about their food and culture. The episodes feature cities like Tel Aviv, Bangkok, Venice, Cape Town and New York City among more.

