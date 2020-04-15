Top 10 documentaries you can watch on Netflix

Here are the 10 best documentaries that you can watch on Netflix. Here are the 10 best documentaries that you can watch on Netflix.

Besides web series, movies and TV shows, Netflix is a large repository of documentaries. To make something easier for you, here are ten best documentary films that you can check out on Netflix.

1. FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened

Based on the notorious Fyre Festival, which never happened, this documentary examines the happenings that led up to the disastrous weekend of the Fyre Festival. The organisers, the locals who were hired and those who ended up at the venue without any tents, food or water share their side of the story in FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened.

2. The Great Hack

Netflix’s documentary The Great Hack talks about the breach of online privacy and how a corporation like Cambridge Analytica used the data that was provided to them by Facebook. This documentary is ideal for people who still believe that the stories that they see on their devices are the truth. The truth is much more than that. You are just seeing what corporations want you to see.

3. Abducted in Plain Sight

This documentary on Netflix will surely send chills down your spine as you see the story of Jan Broberg Felt, who was kidnapped by her neighbour Robert Berchtold on two separate occasions. The backstory of the kidnapper, his relationship with the pre-teen girl and his relationship with her parents are simply shocking and will make you question the so-called ‘sane’ adults in the picture.

4. Amanda Knox

This 2016 documentary tells the story of Amanda who was accused of murdering Meredith Kercher. Knox was a target of tabloid journalism where everything from her clothes to her relationship was made available for public consumption. Knox was convicted twice and spent many years in an Italian prison. This is exactly the kind of documentary that will stir up a heated debate.

5. Icarus

Directed by Bryan Fogel, Icarus won the Oscar award for Best Documentary Feature in 2017. The film follows Fogel as he dabbles in doping for an amateur race. Things heat up when he digs deeper and finds a Russian link who can help him get by undetected. The Russian has been responsible for many athletes going unnoticed.

6. Out of Thin Air

Based on the real-life story of Reykjavik Confessions, this documentary explores the infamous Icelandic case where six people were implicated for the disappearance of two individuals. The six, kept in custody, were given extraordinary amounts of time in solitary confinement and were tortured repeatedly. Despite their withdrawal of statements, they were convicted. The case is known for creating false testimony by keeping prisoners in inhumane conditions.

7. Bikram: Yogi Guru Predator

Directed by Eva Orner, this documentary on Bikram Choudhury explores the rise of a megalomaniac and his eventual decline, at least on US soil. The Hot Yoga founder still has legal cases against him, and in the post #MeToo era, this documentary casts a strong spotlight on those who had the courage to come forward back in the day.

8. Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond

This documentary shows the behind-the-scenes footage from the time when Jim Carrey played Andy Kaufman in the 1999 movie Man on the Moon. Present-day Carrey also reveals his thoughts at the time and what led him to be Andy for the entirety of that period. Watching Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond will leave you a little flustered so make sure you don’t have stuff lined up soon after.

9. Gaga: Five Foot Two

This documentary on singer-songwriter Lady Gaga’s life is centered around the preparation of her Super Bowl half-time show and the production of her album Joanna. Through interviews, we learn about Gaga’s early life, her love for her craft and the passion with which she takes on every project.

10. Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

The documentary takes us back to the second wave of feminism and how feminists since then have contributed significantly to women’s rights movement. Celebrities like Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem and Lily Tomlin among others talk about their first-hand experiences and their role in the growing awareness for women’s rights.

