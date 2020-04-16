Top 10 documentaries you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Here are the 10 best documentaries that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar. Here are the 10 best documentaries that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from watching various films and web series on streaming platforms, you can spend some time watching documentaries in this extended lockdown. We recently listed out the best documentaries that you could watch on Netflix and now, here’s a list of the ten best documentaries that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

1. Free Solo

This documentary follows Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb El Capitan in Yosemite. For those who don’t know much about solo climbing, it’s climbing a mountain without any gear. The documentary is a perfect example of a film where you are engrossed in the protagonist’s journey, even if you know nothing about them or their sport. Free Solo won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2019.

2. The Inventor

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes, who conned the world with her company Theranos. Holmes developed a new way to test blood samples and devised a system where this could apparently be done anywhere, by anyone. Despite all the big names that Holmes had roped in, her plan would fail.

3. Robin Williams: Come Inside my Mind

This documentary celebrates the life of actor Robin Williams who passed away in 2014. With interviews of many celebrities who spent a great deal of time with Williams, this documentary offers a poignant take on the grand life he lived. Robin Williams committed suicide leaving behind a legacy of work that still makes viewers smile.

4. At the Heart of Gold

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal follows the story of sexual abuse at the hands of the USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. He continued to abuse women for decades, and it has been alleged that the abuse started when the girls were as young as six years of age. The film examines the complaints against him and why he continued to keep his position for such a long time.

5. Spielberg

This documentary examines the life and work of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg. With interviews of Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, JJ Abrams, Tom Hanks and Daniel Day Lewis among others, this documentary is a deep dive into Spielberg’s super successful career. Here, we get a glimpse into the genius’ mind and how he created masterpieces like Jaws, ET, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan among more.

6. Becoming Warren Buffett

This biographical documentary about the tycoon Warren Buffett tells the story about how he made his billions and how he chooses to spend them. The story is full of humility and will surely inspire you.

7. White Light/Black Rain

White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is a documentary that recounts the experiences of the survivors of the atomic bomb. The documentary could be disturbing for some viewers.

8. Ice on Fire

Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, this documentary talks about climate change. If you are yet to take the ramifications of climate change seriously, Ice on Fire will be the big jolt that awakens you to this threat.

9. This is Not a Film

The Iranian documentary follows director Jafar Panahi as he is under house arrest. Shot on his iPhone, the film has him talking about freedom with respect to filmmaking in Iran, and how Iranian cinema is under threat. The documentary was smuggled out of Iran so it could be screened at Cannes Film Festival.

10. Diana: In Her Own Words

While much has been written about Princess Diana, this documentary has her narrating her side of the story. In 1991, Diana gave a set of secret interviews where she spoke about her childhood, her marriage with Prince Charles and the pressures that she was dealing with at the time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd