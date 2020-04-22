Top 10 docu-series to binge-watch on Netflix

Check out some of the best documentary series available on Netflix. Check out some of the best documentary series available on Netflix.

We have been recommending you documentary films to watch on various streaming platforms, but for a deeper study of a particular subject, makers sometimes choose the path of documentary series. Here, the subject is explored in various episodes through different angles, and the audience gets to see a wholesome picture.

Here are the top 10 documentary series that you can stream on Netflix:

1. The Innocence Files

This new series on Netflix explores the case files of those who have been wrongfully convicted by the system. Many of them have spent years locked in prison and have faced injustice. Not just the accused, even the victims of these cases have been waiting for justice.

2. Tiger King

Tiger King made a lot of buzz as soon as the series started streaming, and it continues to baffle people. Tiger King is the story of Joe Exotic, who runs a zoo and largely deals with his competition Carole Baskin but that’s not all. This docu-series touches upon stories of polygamy, elections, contract killing, drug abuse, murder and even formation of a cult.

3. The Devil Next Door

This series follows the case of John Demjanjuk, who was suspected to be a Nazi guard at one of the extermination camps. The survivors from that time remember him as ‘Ivan, the terrible’ because of his inhumane acts towards the prisoners. John sticks to his word that he is the infamous guard, but the opposition is certain that he is not what he claims to be.

4. Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

This docu-series follows a manhunt for Luka Magnotta. Magnotta’s video featuring himself killing kittens went viral, but sleuths on the internet had reason to believe that he was going to kill again, and this time it was going to be a human being.

5. Wild Wild Country

In the early 1980s, followers of Rajneesh started working towards building a utopian city named Rajneeshpuram in Oregon, USA. The city was met with a lot of opposition from the neighbouring counties, which resulted in bio-attacks and led many of the followers to flee from the country. Rajneesh, too, was arrested by the end of it.

6. Evil Genius

Known as the bizarre case of the pizza robbery, this docu-series follows a case where a man is sent to rob a bank with a bomb around his neck. The man in question was a pizza delivery executive who ended up dying as the bomb went off in front of the authorities. Who planned the mission and was the victim also the mastermind?

7. Making a Murderer

The case of Steven Avery received wide attention as the first season of this series streamed on Netflix. Wrongful conviction and false testimony are the pillars of this murder case that led two men to spending decades in prison. After the success of Season 1, the series came back for a second season as well.

8. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

What happens when a three-year-old girl is taken from her bed at a family resort in Portugal? Who is the suspect and are the parents involved? The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann raised many such questions but it couldn’t answer many of them. This docu-series follows potential suspects, the motive behind taking the little girl and does not rule out the possibility that she may be still alive.

9. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

The four-part documentary series starts with tapes that were recorded by a journalist while serial killer Ted Bundy was on death row in Florida. Here, two journalists meet and talk with Bundy and even though he does not confess to the killings in the tapes, he analyses the killings by taking a third person’s point of view to explain why a killer would act that way.

Also Read | Top 10 documentaries on Netflix | Top 10 documentaries on Disney+ Hotstar | Top 5 documentaries on Amazon Prime Video

10. The Keepers

This docu-series follows the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik who went missing all of a sudden. While initially it was suspected that someone might have kidnapped Sister Cathy, it eventually came to light that her disappearance was covered up by the authorities as there was a sexual abuse scandal at the Catholic school where she taught, and she could have been the whistleblower.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd