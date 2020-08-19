Top 10 Indian crime web series

Check out these 10 crime thriller shows from the Indian web space.

In the early days of web content in India, a lot of content belonged to the comedy genre but with shows like Sacred Games and Mirzapur, the new favourite genre of the audience and OTT platforms is crime thrillers. With new shows like Flesh and The Gone Game, we are seeing experiments in the genre that has always had a huge fan following.

Here are 10 best Indian crime thriller web series that we have seen so far:

1. Sacred Games (Netflix)

The first season of Sacred Games is still the most revered show in the Indian web space. It was after this series that we saw a plethora of crime and thriller shows that have since become the staple for all streaming platforms. The show started as a thriller where Sartaj Singh has to race against time to save Mumbai from the unknown threat that could be fatal to the entire city. The criminal ring of Gaitonde made for a nail-biting parallel narrative. The show stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin among others.

Read | Sacred Games 2 review: Paying for the sins of the Father

2. The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)

The Family Man follows an intelligence officer who lives a dual life – one at home where he is a lazy husband, and the other on the field where he has to be at his A-game at all hours. This series by Raj and DK is extremely binge-worthy and is pretty good at balancing the multiple storylines. The intrigue factor in the plotline stays strong until the end and keeps you hooked. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar among others.

Read | The Family Man review: Father, Husband, Soldier, Spy

3. Delhi Crime (Netflix)

This limited series is based on the real-life rape case that happened in Delhi in 2016. The show follows a team of cops who are given the task of finding the perpetrators in a limited amount of time with meagre resources. The performances by Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal among others are brilliant but what makes this series even superior is its handling of the sensitive subject.

Read | Delhi Crime review: Crime and Punishment

4. Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video)

Paatal Lok follows a cop who has been assigned an attempt to murder case of a journalist. As the story progresses, we delve deeper into the intricacies of the characters and learn more about the farce that has been put on by the authorities. The show found many takers as soon as it released in 2020. Performances by Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee were lauded by the audience and critics alike.

Read | Paatal Lok review: An intelligently written, engrossing series

5. Special Ops (Disney+ Hotstar)

Special Ops follows a team at an intelligence agency where the head believes that all the terrorist attacks in the country have a common thread. The storytelling here by Neeraj Pandey keeps you glued to your seat. In long-format shows, it is hard to keep the audience interested for multiple hours, but Special Ops does the job quite well. The show stars Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Sajjad Delafrooz, Muzamil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher among others.

Read | Special Ops review: Kay Kay Menon shines in Hotstar web series

6. Criminal Justice (Disney+ Hotstar)

Based on a British series of the same name, the show follows a man who finds himself convicted of murder. ‘Did he do it? or Did he not?’ forms the rest of the plot, which is quite engaging. Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia directorial Criminal Justice was praised for its stellar cast that includes Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff among others.

Read | Criminal Justice review: Night after night

7. Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video)

The second season of Mirzapur is probably the most awaited show in the Indian web space. The story follows two up and comers in a small town who are trying to make a name for themselves under the shadow of a don. For those who are yet to see the show, Mirzapur can be best described as a kitsch tribute to Anurag Kashyap. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar among others.

Read | Mirzapur review: A tedious watch

8. Asur (Voot Select)

Asur tries to blend mythology and crime and presents a thrilling series. While there are some stark inconsistencies in the show’s plotline, the presentation is intriguing enough to make you binge this at once. The story follows a cop who has been kidnapped by a mythical serial-killer like figure. The show stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Sharib Hashmi among others.

Read | Asur first impression: This thriller holds promise

9. Hostages (Disney+ Hotstar)

Hostages is an adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. Here, a doctor’s family is held hostage by forces who want her to assassinate a political figure during a surgical procedure. The show’s treatment of a doctor’s dilemma where she has to choose between her ethics and family is dealt with in an interesting way. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the show stars Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati, Mohan Kapoor among others.

Read | Hostages first impression: A gripping thriller

10. The Raikar Case (Voot Select)

Read | The Raikar Case review: An engaging whodunnit with compelling performances

This web series is a whodunit mystery that finds its suspects within a family. The dynamics of this unorthodox and mysterious family makes everyone a suspect in the murder, which is what makes you stick till the end. The show plants enough red herrings which are essential in the construction of a good mystery. The show stars Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhoopalam, Parul Gulati, Kunal Karan Kapoor among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd