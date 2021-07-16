Toofaan, Honest Thief, Kudi Yedamaithe: What to watch on July 16

Title Platform Language Toofaan Amazon Prime Video Hindi Honest Thief BookMyShow Stream English Kudi Yedamaithe Aha Telugu Catfish Season 8 Voot Select English The Tunnel BookMyShow Stream Norwegian Misbehaviour BookMyShow Stream English Pizza: A Love Story BookMyShow Stream English Explained: Season 3 Netflix English Deep Netflix Thai Johnny Test Netflix English Van Helsing: Season 5 Netflix English Schmigadoon! Apple TV Plus English Making the Cut Season 2 Amazon Prime Video English

Toofaan: Amazon Prime Video

In her review of the Farhan Akhtar-starrer, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “‘Toofaan’ is your underprivileged-underdog-to-boxing-champion tale whose arc is utterly predictable, but what makes this film such an enjoyable watch is the way it has been written and performed. You know exactly where it will go, but the journey pops with smart feints and jabs, and ends with a satisfying punch.”

Honest Thief: BookMyShow Stream

Honest Thief, starring Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney, Jeffrey Donovan and Anthony Ramos, follows a bank robber who tries to turn himself in because he wants to live an honest life. He, however, realises that the Feds are far more corrupt than him, and he has to fight to clear his name.

Kudi Yedamaithe: Aha

Kudi Yedamaithe revolves around Durga and Aditya, who are caught in a time loop and face a life-threatening situation. The Telugu web series stars Amala Paul, Rahul Vijay, Ravi Prakash, Padmini Settam, Raj Madiraju, Pradeep Rudra and Surya Sreenivas.

Schmigadoon!: Apple TV Plus

Schmigadoon! is a musical comedy series that follows a couple on a backpacking trip intended to revive their relationship. On the trip, they find themselves in a magical town where everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. The six-episode series stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada and Jane Krakowski.

Catfish Season 8: Voot Select

The official synopsis of the reality series reads, “When you fall in love online, the lines between reel and real blur instantly. Are you in love with a real human or just cleverly positioned filters? Catfish helps people who are head over heels in love investigate whether their online relationship is real or a scam! The ultimate reality show, Season 8 captures the journey of folks who coupled up during the coronavirus pandemic, finally getting to test their love offline.”