scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Must Read

Toofaan, Loki finale, Malik: What to watch this weekend

From the Loki finale to Fahadh Faasil film Malik, here's what you can watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2021 8:14:07 am
toofaan malik loki new releasesYour weekly streaming fix.

The weekend is here, and it is time to catch up on the latest OTT titles. While Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki season one had a thrilling finale on Wednesday, Fahadh Faasil’s film Malik received a thumping response from the audience upon its release earlier this week. Here’s a list of other shows and films which released this week.

Title

Platform 

Language
Loki finale Disney Plus Hotstar English
A Classic Horror Story Netflix Italian
My Unorthodox Life Netflix English
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia Netflix Spanish
Heist Netflix English
Ajob Premer Golpo ZEE5 Bengali
The Guide to the Perfect Family Netflix French
Malik Amazon Prime Video Malayalam
Never Have I Ever Season 2 Netflix English
A Perfect Fit Netflix Balinese
My Amanda Netflix Filipino
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo Netflix Portuguese
BEASTARS: Season 2 Netflix Japanese
Toofaan Amazon Prime Video Hindi
Honest Thief BookMyShow Stream English
Kudi Yedamaithe Aha Telugu
Catfish Season 8 Voot Select English
The Tunnel BookMyShow Stream Norwegian
Misbehaviour BookMyShow Stream English
Pizza: A Love Story BookMyShow Stream English
Explained: Season 3 Netflix English
Deep Netflix Thai
Johnny Test Netflix English
Van Helsing: Season 5 Netflix English
Schmigadoon! Apple TV Plus English
Making the Cut Season 2 Amazon Prime Video English

Loki finale: Disney Plus Hotstar

Loki season one’s finale released this week. It ended on a cliffhanger, with Marvel introducing a new character – He Who Remains, played by actor Jonathan Majors, apart from opening up of the multiverse. The makers also announced Loki season 2 with Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino returning as Loki and Sylvie, respectively.

Also read |Loki Episode 6 recap: Tom Hiddleston show introduces new supervillain in cliffhanger finale

Malik: Amazon Prime Video

In her review of Malik, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “A small coastal town in Kerala. Rising corruption. Political games. Communal harmony pushed to the brink. A police force working under pressure. And one man standing up to save his family, and his people. ‘Malik’ parlays its time and place and characters into a sprawling sparkler of a film, told with great fluidity, and backed by solid performances.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Malik movie review: Fahadh Faasil-starrer is a small-scale epic

Never Have I Ever Season 2: Netflix

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever Season 2 takes the story of Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar forward. She has a new love life, a new classmate, and more reasons to bicker with her mother who is planning to move back to India.

Toofaan: Amazon Prime Video

Toofan marks the second collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The sports drama revolves around Ajju Bhai who goes from being a fighter on the streets of Mumbai, to a national level boxing champion. But Ajju’s world comes crashing down when he gets involved in a scandal and is banned for five years. How he returns to the sport forms the core narrative. Toofaan also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

Also read |Toofaan review: Farhan Akhtar movie pops with smart jabs, ends with a satisfying punch

Kudi Yedamaithe: Aha

The Telugu web series revolves around Durga and Aditya, who are caught in a time loop and face a life-threatening situation. Kudi Yedamaithe stars Amala Paul, Ravi Prakash, Padmini Settam, Rahul Vijay, Raj Madiraju, Pradeep Rudra and Surya Sreenivas.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

A Classic Horror Story: Netflix

This Italian thriller is sure to give you the heebie-jeebies. It’s synopsis reads, “In this gruesome suspense film, strangers travelling in southern Italy become stranded in the woods, where they must fight desperately to get out alive.”

My Unorthodox Life: Netflix

Reality show My Unorthodox Life revolves around a Jewish fashion mogul and her family, who previously belonged to the ultra-orthodox Jewish community.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

shiny Doshi ties the knot with Lavesh Khairajani inside photos
Inside Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani’s wedding

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 17: Latest News

Advertisement