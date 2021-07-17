Toofaan, Loki finale, Malik: What to watch this weekend

The weekend is here, and it is time to catch up on the latest OTT titles. While Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki season one had a thrilling finale on Wednesday, Fahadh Faasil’s film Malik received a thumping response from the audience upon its release earlier this week. Here’s a list of other shows and films which released this week.

Title Platform Language Loki finale Disney Plus Hotstar English A Classic Horror Story Netflix Italian My Unorthodox Life Netflix English Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia Netflix Spanish Heist Netflix English Ajob Premer Golpo ZEE5 Bengali The Guide to the Perfect Family Netflix French Malik Amazon Prime Video Malayalam Never Have I Ever Season 2 Netflix English A Perfect Fit Netflix Balinese My Amanda Netflix Filipino Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo Netflix Portuguese BEASTARS: Season 2 Netflix Japanese Toofaan Amazon Prime Video Hindi Honest Thief BookMyShow Stream English Kudi Yedamaithe Aha Telugu Catfish Season 8 Voot Select English The Tunnel BookMyShow Stream Norwegian Misbehaviour BookMyShow Stream English Pizza: A Love Story BookMyShow Stream English Explained: Season 3 Netflix English Deep Netflix Thai Johnny Test Netflix English Van Helsing: Season 5 Netflix English Schmigadoon! Apple TV Plus English Making the Cut Season 2 Amazon Prime Video English

Loki finale: Disney Plus Hotstar

Loki season one’s finale released this week. It ended on a cliffhanger, with Marvel introducing a new character – He Who Remains, played by actor Jonathan Majors, apart from opening up of the multiverse. The makers also announced Loki season 2 with Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino returning as Loki and Sylvie, respectively.

Malik: Amazon Prime Video

In her review of Malik, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “A small coastal town in Kerala. Rising corruption. Political games. Communal harmony pushed to the brink. A police force working under pressure. And one man standing up to save his family, and his people. ‘Malik’ parlays its time and place and characters into a sprawling sparkler of a film, told with great fluidity, and backed by solid performances.”

Never Have I Ever Season 2: Netflix

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever Season 2 takes the story of Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar forward. She has a new love life, a new classmate, and more reasons to bicker with her mother who is planning to move back to India.

Toofaan: Amazon Prime Video

Toofan marks the second collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The sports drama revolves around Ajju Bhai who goes from being a fighter on the streets of Mumbai, to a national level boxing champion. But Ajju’s world comes crashing down when he gets involved in a scandal and is banned for five years. How he returns to the sport forms the core narrative. Toofaan also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

Kudi Yedamaithe: Aha

The Telugu web series revolves around Durga and Aditya, who are caught in a time loop and face a life-threatening situation. Kudi Yedamaithe stars Amala Paul, Ravi Prakash, Padmini Settam, Rahul Vijay, Raj Madiraju, Pradeep Rudra and Surya Sreenivas.

A Classic Horror Story: Netflix

This Italian thriller is sure to give you the heebie-jeebies. It’s synopsis reads, “In this gruesome suspense film, strangers travelling in southern Italy become stranded in the woods, where they must fight desperately to get out alive.”

My Unorthodox Life: Netflix

Reality show My Unorthodox Life revolves around a Jewish fashion mogul and her family, who previously belonged to the ultra-orthodox Jewish community.