Too Hot To Handle Season 3 trailer: Netflix promises another batch of pure cringe, watch video

Netflix’s popular reality show Too Hot To Handle is all set to be back with a brand new season. The streaming giant recently released the first full trailer of the upcoming third season which will once again see a bunch of young good-looking men and women vie for each other’s attention and the ultimate cash prize of $200,000.

Lana is back as the host as she is seen announcing new rules for the participants, who groan in despair as she forbids them to engage in any physical fashion. There are some dumb, obvious jokes thrown around in the trailer, maintaining the so-bad-that-it’s-good factor of the previous seasons.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Too Hot To Handle is back for season 3 and this time, the stakes are even higher! Our sexy singles are ready for the time of their lives, but staying in the Too Hot villa means sticking to the rules: no kissing, no heavy petting and no sex of any kind, or risk losing out on the $200,000 prize. Can our wildest ever batch of singles be tamed? Or are they just too hot to handle? Launches January 19th.”

So get ready for more cringe entertainment in the days to come, courtesy Netflix.

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 will start streaming from January 19 on Netflix.