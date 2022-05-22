Tomorrow concludes on a bittersweet note: Emotional fans applaud Ro-woon and Kim See-hun’s intense chemistry, demand Season 2

*Spoilers ahead*

The K-drama Tomorrow came to an end with a bittersweet conclusion, and fans cannot stop discussing the peculiar, yet intriguing tale of supernatural fantasy. Set to the backdrop of rather morbid and dark themes, Tomorrow revolves around a group of Grim Reapers who are entrusted with the task of saving suicidal humans and have to prove to them how important life really is. The drama stars Kim See-hun as Ryeon, Yoo Ji-on as Ryong-koo playing Grim Reapers who cross paths with a rather miserable Choi Jun-woong (Kim Ro-woon). He’s having a bad time, as he has failed job interviews. However, in a delightful twist, he’s not the one who was trying to kill himself.

As he discovers an old man about to jump off a bridge, he tries to save him and ends up falling himself. While he goes into coma, he roams around as a literally lost soul. Ryeon comes to take his soul but she can’t, because in a fun twist, she has to claim responsibility for him, as she has a part to play in his current condition. And so, begins a series of unexpected adventures as the trio of Grim Reapers set about their grim work. Of course, there’s a love story involved, because how could there not be?

The show concluded on a mellow note, that left fans in tears. Jun-woong recovers, but that doesn’t mean he still isn’t a reaper, it’s just that he will do his work from a little dance. Needless to say, as he cannot live forever, he will join his friends soon. Most fans are satisfied with this conclusion, after realising that there cannot be another way to end the show. One wrote, “Thank you to team tomorrow drama, for giving such a memorable story. I will miss the MR team and the Grim Reaper.”

i miss #joongryeon already. after watching all of their scenes together, how can i feel their pain and happiness? their chemistry is really shines 😭❤ i love them so much! #TomorrowEp16 #TomorrowFinale pic.twitter.com/j4d2bzz64Z — 련중길 ☄ (@zblysse) May 22, 2022

Another added, “I’ll definitely miss the dynamics of this trio. As the show went by, it seems they’re getting attached to each other and the love and hate of Ryunggu and Ryeon towards Joonwoong is immaculate.” Others cheered for the chemistry between the leads, “have to say that I have never encountered a ship that made me feel the emotions these two did; watching the show while it was ongoing made me rethink what could’ve happened to them, their hate for each other and just how great of a chemistry they had.”

One wrote, “I’m actually VERY happy with this ending. Coz look at the way they’re smiling at each other now and the way they were practically flirting with no shame whatsoever. I lowkey wish we got one extra episode tho but happy either way…”

There are possibilities for a Season 2, as the ending of the show hints at that. You can catch the show on Netflix.