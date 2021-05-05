Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki gets a new release date, will stream on Wednesdays

Streaming giant Disney+ on Wednesday evening shared an exciting new teaser of their upcoming web series Loki.

In the video, Tom Hiddleston, who plays the titular role in the Disney+ series, listed his iconic character’s qualities and questioned why Loki is always left out when it comes to long and dazzling superhero monologues.

Hiddleston ended the clip by announcing that Loki will stream every Wednesday starting June 9.

“I have noticed that in long superhero montages, Loki tends to get, you know, a bit left out. Even though arguably, he is incredibly heroic himself. You know, cunning, charming. I could go on, but maybe why don’t I just prove it to you. Wednesdays are the new Fridays,” said the actor in the clip.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant in pivotal parts. It has been directed by Kate Herron with a script penned by Michael Waldron. In India, the web series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar