Tom Hiddleston says Loki has ‘sensitive, damaged and broken heart’

Two episodes in, Marvel’s Loki has already left viewers waiting for the third with impatience. The series, which chronicles the story of the anti-hero played by Tom Hiddleston, after he vanishes with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. He is apprehended by the Time Variance Authority, and has more unpleasant surprises awaiting him.

Speaking about the character, Tom Hiddleston said, “We all really wanted the tone of the show to represent the best of Loki’s character. Loki’s character has this extraordinary range. Loki can be fun, light-hearted and witty. He’s always got a good line: he’s the God of Mischief, after all. So, we wanted the show to be imbued with mischief, a sense of fun and a sense of momentum.”

Loki has numerous sides to him, and more emotional than he cares to let on, as we saw in the premiere itself. Hiddleston added that the show would explore the numerous shades of his character in detail. “But we also know that Loki has this very sensitive, damaged, broken heart with an enormous capacity to feel emotion on the biggest scale. And to go to some quite profound places that explore some of the deepest experiences of being alive that are about loneliness and sadness and anger and grief and loss,” he said, adding, “We wanted the tone of the whole show to have all of it, to have that sense of fun, to have that sense of mischief. And to have that sense of emotional depth and emotional breadth that hopefully could be contained in this epic story, which starts from the things that people are familiar with.”

Director Kate Herron added, “It’s not a two-hour story. It’s a six-hour story. What’s exciting to me about that is that we can now go down a slightly more mature and darker path with this particular story. But we can also subvert expectations, and maybe we don’t give viewers the story they would be expecting. It’s cool and fun to see a studio that wants to play like that and to be part of it.”

In Episode 2, Loki teams up with the TVA to track down a particularly dangerous variant, who turns out, is his female counterpart. Lady Loki has arrived on the scene, and she is creating chaos in the Sacred Timeline. The show also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Sasha Lane, among others.

Loki airs on Disney Plus-Hotstar, Wednesdays.