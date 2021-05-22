Tom Hiddleston recaps Loki’s journey in the MCU in the latest promo

A new featurette from the upcoming Marvel Studios TV series Loki has been released online and this one has Tom Hiddleston, who plays the titular role, succinctly summarising the journey of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The British actor takes only half a minute to look back at the story of MCU’s favourite supervillain-turned-anti-hero.

The Loki that we will see in the series is an earlier version of the character, the one who was captured in the wake of the original Avengers movie’s events. In Avengers: Endgame, when the superheroes went into the past to acquire the Infinity Stones in order to undo Thanos’ snap, the alternate Loki escaped amidst the kerfuffle.

Back then, Loki was more of a villain who thought humans were beneath him and he was a higher being. It remains to be seen whether the series will explore that. At some point, he finds himself in the clutches of the Time Variance Authority (TVC), a highly bureaucratic multiversal organisation that keeps a watch at the different timelines and prunes those deemed too dangerous to exist.

In the video, Hiddleston begins from the first Thor movie, continues to the God of Trickster’s Chitauri shenanigans, stealing Asgardian throne, team up with Thor, and ultimately, his death at the hands of Thanos.

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku play the role of TVC employees Mobius M. Mobius, Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Hunter B-15, respectively.

Loki will premiere on June 9 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.