Tom Hiddleston on Loki series: There’s so much to explore

Tom Hiddleston is excited about Marvel Studios’ upcoming Loki series and the actor says the project will focus on the “never seen before” side of the comic book character.

The series, which follows the Asgardian god of mischief, will premiere on Disney’s streaming service Disney+ in 2021.

“It’s very, very exciting because in many ways it’s the character you know, but in a context you’ve never seen him in before.

“And if I say any more, I’m gonna say too much. So that’s what’s so thrilling — there’s so much to explore that I haven’t yet explored. That’s very exciting,” Hiddleston told Entertainment Weekly.

Hiddleston made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Loki in 2011’s Thor. He then went on to play the character in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame.