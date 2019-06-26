Tom Hiddleston on Loki series: It is a new departure

Tom Hiddleston will soon be back as Loki in a series on Disney+. Loki’s death in Avengers: Infinity War came across as quite a shock since the character had faked his death numerous times before. But Avengers: Endgame gave a new lease of life to Loki as the character escaped while the Avengers were travelling back in time to the Battle of New York.

Advertising

Does that hint towards the plot of Loki the series? Hiddleston recently spoke about the series to The Hollywood Reporter and said, “All I can tell you is that it is called Loki. It is a new departure, but I can’t explain why.”

There were reports earlier that Loki will be the story of the character’s younger days with narration by Tom Hiddleston but MCU has surprised us in the past as well so it could be expected that the plot of the series could be about the character’s journey in another dimension. The first image from the series was released a few days ago and hinted that it might be set in the 1970s.

Hiddleston further spoke about the role and said, “It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people. I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it. I feel very fortunate that this character has connected with people.”

Advertising

Tom Hiddleston also revealed that he was cast by Thor director Kenneth Branagh after the two had worked on a play.

Hiddleston first played Loki in Thor in 2011. He was then seen in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.