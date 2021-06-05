Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in MCU series is ‘confused, destabilised, like a fish out of water’

Tom Hiddleston has been playing Loki for over a decade now. The actor now has a show dedicated to his character. (Photo: Disney)

Marvel fans breathed a sigh of relief when they saw Loki in a different timeline in Avengers: Endgame. The God Of Mischief escaped with the Tesseract, and now the new upcoming Disney+ series is going to show exactly what’s been happening with Loki, who had actually been killed in Infinity War.

In the new trailer for the show, we see him getting arrested by Agent Michael M Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority, for his crimes against the main timeline. This “Variant Loki” would need to help Agent Mobius and the TVA fix all the damage that has been caused in the aftermath of his failed invasion of Earth in 2012’s The Avengers. Mind you, this isn’t the Loki who has gone on the path of redemption after Thor: The Dark World, Ragnarok and Infinity War.

In an interview with TV Insider, Tom Hiddleston, who has played the character for over a decade, explains the complicated timelines. “This Loki is the Loki who lost the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers film. This is the Loki who went through the story of that first Avengers film. He arrived on Earth, he had the Tesseract, he was captured by S.H.I.E.L.D. and imprisoned and had lots of interrogation by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and he invites an alien army to attack the city of Manhattan and is defeated by the assembled Avengers,” Hiddleston explained.

“He’s been apprehended and is being taken from Stark Tower towards Central Park. But as you see in Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers from (2023) have gone back in time to 2012 to change things around.” In Avengers: Endgame, we saw angry Hulk causing a distraction, which led to Loki escaping with the Tesseract. “Where he goes next, is where start off in Loki,” Hiddleston added.

Hiddleston explains further, “I think what’s really interesting is that the audience broadly has a better perspective on Loki than Loki does. Because the audience has seen the events of The Dark World, and Ragnarok, and Infinity War, and Endgame, and this is a Loki that doesn’t have any of that self-awareness. He hasn’t been on this arc of redemption and catharsis, and upon being apprehended by the TVA, he’s a very confused and destabilized being. He’s out of his comfort zone, a fish out of water, and not happy about it.”

Marvel’s Loki will premiere on June 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.