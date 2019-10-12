Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg join hands for Apple series Masters Of The Air

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are taking a trip back to the era of World War II as the two are set to executive produce Masters of the Air for Apple’s upcoming streaming service.

The miniseries, based on author Donald L Miller’s book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, will focus on American bombers during the war.

The show will serve as a companion piece to previous WWII-set miniseries, 2001’s Band of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific, reported Deadline.

John Orloff, who served as a writer on Band of Brothers, will pen the new series. He will also co-executive produce alongside Graham Yost.

Gary Goetzman, Hanks partner at Playtone productions, will also executive produce the show.

Masters of the Air was previously set up at HBO, which also aired Band of Brothers and The Pacific. The cable network ultimately passed on the project.

Apple TV+ is scheduled to be launched in November.