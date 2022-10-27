Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 trailer: John Krasinski returns as the action hero

John Krasinski, best known for playing Jim in the popular comedy series The Office, is back as the action hero in the new season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan where he plays the globe-trotting spy. The new trailer has Jack Ryan running away from his government after he is accused of treason.

The trailer has Jack trying to track a nuclear weapon before it is used by a group of Russian terrorists. If he fails in the mission, it might start a World War. In the midst of the mission, Jack finds himself running away from the people he once worked for or he might end up dead.

Watch Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 trailer here:

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3’s official synopsis reads, “In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.”

Also Read | Jack Ryan Season 2 review: The John Krasinski starrer is watchable

Alongside John Krasinski, the show brings back Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, who reprise their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November. Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel join the cast this season.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.