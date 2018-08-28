Tobias Menzies’ first look as Prince Phillip in Netflix’s The Crown spells ambition

Tobias Menzies is no stranger to costume dramas. Tobias Menzies is no stranger to costume dramas.

Netflix’s lavish period drama The Crown has revealed the first look of Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip. Menzies will be taking over the role from Matt Smith, who played the character in the first two seasons of Peter Morgan’s show. Various other characters too have had their actors changed for the new season. The change of actors was necessitated due to the time jump that the third season will see.

The photo shows Menzies in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Admiral uniform, a slight smile on his lips as he looks sideways. The Crown’s official Twitter handle posted the photo and captioned it, “Ambition.” Menzies is no stranger to costume dramas. In fact, his most famous roles have come in period or fantasy shows.

He played the role of Marcus Brutus in HBO’s Rome before playing Edmury Tully in the same network’s show Game of Thrones. He has also starred in Starz’s time-travelling fantasy TV series Outlander as a 19th century English red coat captain. He was last seen in AMC’s horror series The Terror as James Fitzjames.

Olivia Colman will be replacing Claire Foy in the main role of Queen Elizabeth II. Helena Bonham Carter has taken over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby. Their looks in the characters are also out. Actors like Josh O’Connor, Marion Bailey, Ben Daniels and others have also been cast.

The Crown season 3 pick up from the season 2 and is expected to cover 1960s and 1970s. Both seasons of this expensive show has received highly positive reviews. The first season holds a 93% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, and the second season trails behind slightly at 89%.

The Crown season 3 is expected to debut some time in 2019.

