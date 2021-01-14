To All the Boys Always and Forever trailer: Will Lara and Peter go separate ways?

To All the Boys: Always and Forever will stream on Netflix from February 12, 2021. (Katie Yu/Netflix)

The first trailer of To All the Boys: Always and Forever is out. The film is the third and final installment in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series of teen romantic comedy films based on Jenny Han’s books.

The third film, helmed by Michael Fimognari, has Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) preparing to enter Stanford so that they can be together. But Lara has not told Peter that she has been rejected. And it may be that she isn’t too fond of the idea of studying in Stanford.

After a couple of enjoyable trips with her family and friends, she begins to think even harder about her future. Will she be able to keep up with a long-distance relationship? It appears Peter can’t.

The trailer is pretty long at almost three minutes and reveals too much of the story, so you may want to stay away if you have already decided you are going to watch the movie.

The series has depicted teen relationships from the perspective of a nice, shy young girl with a rare complexity. The third film appears to continue this tradition, and if you watched and liked the first two movies, there is no reason you should not stream this one as soon as it is available. It carries forward the same themes and character beats with a little evolution thrown in.

The official synopsis of To All the Boys Always and Forever reads, “As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation. Directed by Michael Fimognari, the film stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur with Sarayu Blue and John Corbett.”

To All the Boys: Always and Forever will stream on Netflix from February 12, 2021.