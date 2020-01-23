To All The Boys 2 PS I Still Love You trailer: Another sweet rom-com in the offing?

To All The Boys 2: PS I Still Love You will start streaming on Netflix from February 12. To All The Boys 2: PS I Still Love You will start streaming on Netflix from February 12.

The trailer for Netflix’s To All The Boys 2: PS I Still Love You is out, and it looks like the sequel takes off from where the first film concluded. Lara Jean and Peter (played by Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) are in a relationship, and they are trying to get to know each other in this new phase of their lives.

However, things take a turn when another character, a former recipient of one of Lara’s love letters, turns up at her doorstep. Going by the trailer, it seems like Lara has fallen for two boys at once. So, who will she choose? And is it possible to fall for two people at once? For now, we will have to wait and watch.

The clip in itself brings a sense of nostalgia, and part two is being highly anticipated by fans of the first installment, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Both Lana Condor and Noah Centineo shot to overnight fame post the film’s release. But the question remains whether the sequel will be able to hold its own. The premise is old, but that was the case with the original flick as well. What ultimately might make a difference is the treatment of the subject.

The official synopsis of To All The Boys 2 PS I Still Love You reads, “Lara Jean and Peter have just taken their relationship from pretend to officially official when another recipient of one of her old love letters enters the picture.”

