Titans Season 2 trailer introduces Bruce Wayne and Deathstroke

A trailer for Titans season 2 has been released. The superhero team is all set to become much bigger with season 2 and they are going to face some new, more potent and comic-book favourite bad guys.

Oh, and we also briefly witness Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne. The actor is best known for playing the role of Ser Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones. He is a welcome addition to the series. We also get a fleeting glimpse of Esai Morales’s Deathstroke.

Titans season 1 was a surprise. The trailers had led people to believe that it will end up as yet another dark, gritty DC misfire in the vein of Batman v Superman. But it had depth to its plot and also quite a bit of humour to balance out all that angst embodied mostly by Brenton Thwaites’s Robin.

The story and characters were also interesting, and this is something I hope continues in the sophomore season. The trailer also hints towards a lighter tone, so perhaps Robin has resolved his differences with Bruce?

The first season ended with a cliffhanger as Dick Grayson (Robin) was in control of the mind-control powers of Trigon, Rachel’s father and an inter-dimensional demon. There was also a tease for Superboy at the end of finale, a clone of Superman who is to Titans what Superman is to Justice League.

In the trailer, Robin is free and roaming around. So did he get free of Trigon’s grip or is this another illusion created by the demon?

Titans season 2 arrives on DC Universe on September 6. In India, it should be available on Netflix a few months later.