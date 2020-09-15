Time Enna Boss trailer: A fun Tamil series about time travel

Time Enna Boss starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 18. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s Tamil web series Time Enna Boss is out, and it looks like a comedy of errors involving time travel.

Time Enna Boss, directed by Subu, is about a group of people coming from different eras and somehow, they all end up in 2019. The host from 2019 is played by Bharath, Priya Bhavanishankar plays a doctor from the 1970s, Sanjana Sarathy plays a woman from 1895, Robo Shankar plays a warrior from 10th century and, Karunakaran plays a man who travels from 2075. And if he is anything to go by, it seems humans have not evolved significantly 55 years from now. And their fashion sense has also declined remarkably.

Watch the trailer of Time Enna Boss here:

Time Enna Boss is produced by Kavithalayaa Productions, which bankrolled several hit Tamil television soap operas during the 1990s under the penmanship of its founder, legendary filmmaker K Balachander.

“The concept of Time Enna Boss is unique and innovative, taking the audiences on a refreshing journey of time travel with lots of laughter. fun and heartwarming moments,” said Pushpa Kandaswamy, MD Kavithalaya.

“In Time Enna Boss, Kavithalayaa has managed to rope in some of the top artistes from the film industry to provide a delightfully fun show which will lighten up people’s moods during these unprecedented times. We are confident that the Tamil audiences will enjoy watching the show as much as we enjoyed creating it,” she added.

The 10-part web series starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 18.

