scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Must Read

Tillotama Shome-starrer Sir to release on Netflix

Sir, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2018, was earlier scheduled to release in March 2019 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It finally released in theatres last November.

By: PTI | Mumbai | January 7, 2021 11:15:15 am
sir movie onlineSir will start streaming on Netflix on January 9.

Critically-acclaimed romantic-drama Is Love Enough? Sir is set to be released on Netflix on January 9, director Rohena Gera announced on Thursday.

The Mumbai-set film is a tender romance between a widowed domestic help, Ratna, played by Tillotama Shome, and her employer, Ashwin, essayed by Vivek Gomber, who returns to India from the US after breaking off his engagement.

Sir, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2018, was earlier scheduled to release in March 2019 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It finally released in theatres last November.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Sir movie review: A courageous traverse into difficult territory

Gera took to Twitter and thanked the audience for their love and support towards the “independent” project.

“‘Sir’ is a completely independent film that found its way into hearts and minds around the world thanks to the hard work, love and support of so many.

“Now it is about to reach your home! Watch or rewatch: On Netflix, from Saturday! Do set your reminder and remind friends!” she tweeted.

The critically-acclaimed movie marks the feature directorial debut of Gera, who started out in the industry as one of the screenwriters on the popular 2003 show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and released a documentary What”s Love Got to Do with It? in 2013.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sir won the Gan Foundation Award at Cannes 2018 and released in around 25 countries, before making it to the Indian theatres less than two months ago.

It also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Ahmareen Anjum, and Rahul Vohra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hollywood movies 2021, 2021 hollywood movies, no time to die, matrix 4, spider man 3
Most anticipated Hollywood films of 2021

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement