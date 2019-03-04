Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nagesh Kukunoor, Rohan Sippy and Sudhir Mishra to helm first slate of Hotstar Specials

Star’s OTT platform Hotstar recently announced Hotstar Specials featuring shows from India’s most acclaimed storytellers. For its initial slate, Hotstar has partnered with Applause Entertainment to launch four shows – Criminal Justice, The Office, Hostages and City Of Dreams.

Criminal Justice by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia is an Indian adaptation of the hit British series of the same name. It will feature Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Mita Vashisht, Anupriya Goenka and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

Rohan Sippy, Debbie Rao and Vivek Bhushan will helm the Indian adaptation of the international cult comedy The Office.

Nagesh Kukunoor will direct the political drama City Of Dreams, starring Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Eijaz Khan, Priya Bapat and Siddharth Chandekar.

As for Hostages, the widely acclaimed international thriller will be directed by Sudhir Mishra. It stars Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles.

Hotstar has also partnered storytellers like Shekhar Kapur, Neeraj Pandey, Kabir Khan, Nikkhil Advani, Ram Madhvani, Venkat Prabhu, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sharad Devarajan and Salman Khan. The Hotstar Specials are slated to launch starting March 2019.