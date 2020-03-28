Tigertail trailer: Alan Yang’s Netflix drama appears genuine and heartfelt

Tigertail arrives on Netflix on April 10. Tigertail arrives on Netflix on April 10.

Netfix has unveiled the trailer for Alan Yang’s upcoming drama film Tigertail. The Emmy-winning screenwriter Yang, known for co-creating Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, also for Netflix, has both penned the helmed the film. Starring Lee Hong-chi, Tzi Ma, Christine Ko, Hayden Szeto, Yo-Hsing Fang, Kunjue Li, Fiona Fu, and other actors of Asian descent, the film deals with the immigrant experience.

Tzi Ma, known for Amazon Prime Video’s The Man in the High Castle, plays the role of a man who moves to America with a woman he does not love, leaving his home and girlfriend behind in Taiwan. He learns that America is not the land of opportunity he had thought it was and is stuck in a foreign country in a loveless marriage. But he is sticking to his decision

The film specifically deals with things like family and love especially from the perspective of Asian immigrants in the United States. But really, it appears, anybody can relate to it, since people, as the cliche goes, are the same everywhere.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A Taiwanese factory worker leaves his homeland to seek opportunity in America, where he struggles to find connection while balancing family and newfound responsibilities in this multi-generational drama from writer-director Alan Yang.”

