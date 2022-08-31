scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Tiger Shroff is manifesting a relationship with Shraddha Kapoor on Koffee With Karan, says he is ‘infatuated’ by her

Tiger Shroff has reportedly broken up with Disha Patani. On Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, he shared that he is infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor.

shraddha kapoor, tiger shroffShraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have worked together in a few films.

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan is all set to host Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming episode. Tiger, who was rumoured to be dating Disha Patani for many years, has reportedly set the record straight on the episode and said that he is single. The rumours of Tiger and Disha’s break-up have been going around for a few weeks now but the stars have stayed mum about the subject.

Tiger said on Karan’s show, “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around.” Karan has been pushing his celebrity guests to talk about their crushes on the show as he believes that the couch is the secret behind many of Bollywood’s successful relationships. Trying his luck with the same, Tiger said that he is ‘infatuated’ with his former co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

“I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great,” he said. Tiger and Shraddha have shared screen space in Baaghi and Baaghi 3.

This is Tiger’s third appearance on the show. He first appeared in Season 5 with his father actor Jackie Shroff. He next appeared in Season 6 with his Student of The Year 2 co-stars Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. For Kriti Sanon, this is her second appearance on the show. She first appeared with Kartik Aaryan in Season 6.

Also Read |Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

This season, Koffee with Karan has hosted the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor among others. Talking about the hate that the show gets from the audience, Karan recently told The Hindu, “A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much.”

Koffee with Karan streams on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 12:47:17 pm
Four women die after sterilisation surgery in Telangana; Govt orders probe

