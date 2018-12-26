This Is Us season four to premiere on January 15

The fourth season of popular dramedy This Is Us is set to premiere on January 15, 2019.

Advertising

The Big 3 from NBC’s award-winning show – Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K Brown – made the announcement on Twitter in a video wishing a happy holiday season to the fans.

“Here’s a gift from us to you, We hope your Christmas is anything but blue. We’ll be back in the new year.

“Here’s to today, full of cheer. #HappyHolidays from #ThisIsUs!” read the caption of the video posted on the show’s official account.

Here’s a gift from us to you,

We hope your Christmas is anything but blue.

We’ll be back in the new year.

Here’s to today, full of cheer. #HappyHolidays from #ThisIsUs! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/A1adkR2fhZ — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) December 25, 2018

The third season of the series premiered on September 25, 2018.