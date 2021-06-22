scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Latest news

This is Pop and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark special episode: What to watch on June 22

From This is Pop to a special episode of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, here's what you can watch on streaming platforms today.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
June 22, 2021 6:50:52 am
what to watch todayFor your streaming consideration. (Photos: Netflix and HBO)

From a fun, insightful documentary series about music to yet another documentary about a notorious serial killer, we are back with our streaming suggestions, just for your pleasure and entertainment!

Title

Platform 

Language
This is Pop Netflix English
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Bonus Episode) Disney Plus Hotstar English

This is Pop: Netflix

This is Pop is a docu-series that takes a closer look at some of the most popular pop songs. From the good ol’ oldies to noughties hits by boy band NSYNC, you will get a clearer picture of the historical and societal context of your favourite chartbusters. The official synopsis of the series reads, “Uncover the real stories behind your favorite pop songs as this docuseries charts the impact of the festival scene, Auto-Tune, boy bands and more.”

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Bonus Episode): Disney Plus Hotstar

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is a true-crime documentary series that gives us a sinister but intriguing glimpse of the infamous Golden State Killer aka Joseph James DeAngelo Jr who is a convicted rapist-murder and a former police officer responsible for a slew oft bone-chilling crimes that took place across California in the late 70s and early 80s. The six-episode series had premiered last year, but the makers are releasing yet another episode today.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Asim Riaz, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Asim Riaz, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 22: Latest News

Advertisement