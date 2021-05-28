The worlds of The Family Man and Mirzapur merge in new promo for The Family Man Season 2

The second season of The Family Man releases on June 4. Before its much-awaited premiere, Amazon Prime Video is doing everything it can to keep the audience engaged. Recently, the streaming giant released a promo video featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari and Brahma Mishra as his popular character Lalit from the web series Mirzapur.

In the video, Lalit tries his best to get some secrets about The Family Man from Srikant, but to his disappointment, the latter remains tight-lipped about ‘Mission Zulfikar’ and ‘what happened in Lonavala’. For the uninitiated, Mission Zulfiqar was Moosa Rahman’s (the antagonist of The Family Man season one) mission to spread toxic gas in Delhi that will kill everyone in the city in 2 hours. But the show had a cliffhanger ending as we never got to know if Moosa succeeded in his mission.

The Lonavala case that Lalit mentions in the promo relates to Srikant’s wife Suchitra (Priyamani), who went to Lonavala with her boss Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) in the first season of the web show. Bajpayee’s Srikant also gives an update about his son Atharv who has graduated from playing the flute to trumpet. And, when Lalit enquires if Srikant will once visit Jammu for investigation, he says this time he will be going to South India. But Bajpayee refuses to reveal more details, leaving the audience wanting more.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man Season 2 also stars Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Dalip Tahil, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, N Alagamperumal, Anandsami, Abhay Verma and Kaustubh Kumar.

Created by Raj and DK, the second season of The Family Man will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 4.