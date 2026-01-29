Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The world of Money Heist returns with Berlin planning to steal a Leonardo Da Vinci painting. Watch teaser
Money Heist's most beloved character Berlin is back, as he plans to pull off the greatest heist in the history of the world.
Netflix is going through quite the transitional phase, filled with bittersweet endings and multi-billion dollar deals. Amid all this drama, the streaming giant is returning with a spin-off of one of their most beloved series, Money Heist. The Berlin series is back with an installment titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine. The second half of the name is not a coincidence, and Berlin does in fact plan to steal Leonardo Da Vinci’s world-renowned painting.
Berlin and Damian are offered this lucrative but dangerous job, and while Damian knows the risks involved, Berlin just doesn’t seem to care. This is a part of the Berlin series, which shows the viewers the life he led long before he teamed up with the professor to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. After robbing 63 royal jewels from 34 cities in the previous series, the gang has now come to Seville, where Berlin is greeted by old friends and fresh new faces.
Anyway, Berlin knows all that can go wrong with the plan, but he decides to take Candela on board as well. She is fierce, unpredictable and introduces herself by pulling a gun on Berlin. The teaser shows several shots of the two throwing themselves into trouble and then fighting their way out. Their plan is described as the “biggest heist of all time,” provided that they pull it off. The teaser runs on the same tempo that the original Money Heist series did, with guns, cars, and money all flying around.
The fans of the series took to the comment section of the teaser, and while some of them were glad to see Berlin back, some felt that Netflix was just milking the cash cow. One fan wrote, “When I’m in a milking competition and my opponent is Netflix,” while another said, “They’re going to make him do this until he’s 90.”
Created by Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato, the cast of this series includes, Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Tristan Ulloa, Begona Vargas, Pena Fernandez, Inma Cuesta, Jose Luis Garcia-Perez, and Marta Nieto.
