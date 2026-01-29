The world of Money Heist returns with Berlin planning to steal a Leonardo Da Vinci painting. Watch teaser

Netflix is going through quite the transitional phase, filled with bittersweet endings and multi-billion dollar deals. Amid all this drama, the streaming giant is returning with a spin-off of one of their most beloved series, Money Heist. The Berlin series is back with an installment titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine. The second half of the name is not a coincidence, and Berlin does in fact plan to steal Leonardo Da Vinci’s world-renowned painting.

Berlin and Damian are offered this lucrative but dangerous job, and while Damian knows the risks involved, Berlin just doesn’t seem to care. This is a part of the Berlin series, which shows the viewers the life he led long before he teamed up with the professor to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. After robbing 63 royal jewels from 34 cities in the previous series, the gang has now come to Seville, where Berlin is greeted by old friends and fresh new faces.