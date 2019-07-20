The Witcher teaser: Henry Cavill’s fantasy series looks stunning

The first teaser for Netflix’s The Witcher is out. The series, based on Polish fantasist Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy book series of the same name, has been called Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones, and at least by looking at the teaser, it appears the streamer means business.

The teaser begins with a history lesson, as to how the current situation regarding elves, monsters and monstrous humans came to be. Just like the HBO show, Witcher is based in a fictional world.

The title is derived from an order of sorcerer-warriors called the Witchers. They are monster killers who, right from their childhood, undergo strenuous mental and physical conditioning and arcane rituals to gain abilities like instant healing, exceptional strength, endurance and magic. They end up not fully human with their eyes having feline characteristics, their hair turned white and with a few human emotions.

The Witchers then roam around the world, looking for money in exchange for killing monsters for people. Henry Cavill (erstwhile Superman in DC films) plays the central role of Geralt of Rivia. Unlike the first look images, his eyes now sport the uncanny lambent look of felines, though the teaser takes care to not show it too much, indicating the effect is still unfinished.

The other two major characters are Geralt’s lover Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Freya Allan as Ciri, a young girl who Geralt and Yennefer end up playing unwitting parents to.

Cavill looks rock solid as Geralt. Gone is his polished look as Big Blue Boy Scout. He now sports a rough stubble and unruly long white hair. The final part of the clip shows him getting ready to battle a giant spider.

The scale of the show as well as production quality look mighty impressive and a lot of money appears to have been spent in The Witcher. We see little of the magic, but whatever is there, is done well. The makers have made it clear that the show is based on the novels and not on the popular RPG video-game series by CD Projekt Red.

Thus, the fans might be confused by the absence of the video-game series staples, like Geralt not having two swords on his back. The silver sword — specifically for killing monsters and other supernatural beings — is kept with his belongings, as in the novels.

If The Witcher is as good as the teaser indicates, it might be the perfect cure for your Game of Thrones withdrawal symptoms.

There is no release date yet.