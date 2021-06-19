scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Latest news

The Witcher season 2 teaser: Geralt of Rivia is back

The Witcher's inaugural season ended with the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and Ciri uniting with each other. The teaser for season 2 warns that the road ahead for Geralt is going to be extremely difficult.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2021 4:38:54 pm
The Witcher season 2The Witcher season 2 will return later this year. (Photo: Netflix)

Henry Cavill has unveiled a teaser for the second season of Netflix’s fantasy The Witcher. While the first teaser was centred around Ciri, this one is Geralt-focussed.

The Witcher’s inaugural season ended with the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and Ciri uniting with each other. The teaser warns that the road ahead for Geralt is going to be extremely difficult.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

The show follows Ciri (Freya Allan), who is a princess of a kingdom called Cintra lost to invaders from the south, and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), a sorceress apart from Geralt. Geralt and Yennefer’s destinies get interlinked with that of Ciri and the two join forces to protect the child from those who would harm her.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Witcher, which was referred to by many as Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones is based on the fantasy series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, is an epic fantasy story set in a world, where magic, humanoids (like dwarves, elves), gnomes, and monsters (dragons, vampires, werewolves) exist.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Geralt is the titular witcher. Originally humans, witchers were given strenuous physical and mental training. They were also given special potions and elixirs to drink, so they mutated into something not entirely human with white hair, feline eyes and superhuman strength.

Anya Chalotra also stars in the show as Yennnefer.

The show, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, will return later this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sara ali khan, ajay devgn, abhishek bachchan, nikki tamboli
Sara Ali Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Varun Dhawan: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 19: Latest News

Advertisement