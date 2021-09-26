The Witcher season 2 sneak-peek: Netflix teases the return of popular fantasy series

During Netflix’s Tudum event dedicated to fans, two promo clips from the much-awaited season 2 of The Witcher were released. The Witcher’s inaugural season ended with the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and Ciri uniting with each other.

The clips promise an exciting chapter in the lives of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer.

Related | Netflix Tudum Global Fan Event Live Updates

The show follows Ciri (Freya Allan), who is a princess of a kingdom called Cintra lost to invaders from the south, and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), a sorceress apart from Geralt (Henry Cavill). Geralt and Yennefer’s destinies get interlinked with that of Ciri and the two join forces to protect the child from those who would harm her.

The Witcher was referred to by many as Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones. Based on the fantasy series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, it is an epic fantasy story set in a world, where magic, humanoids (like dwarves, elves), gnomes, and monsters (dragons, vampires, werewolves) exist.

Geralt is the titular witcher. Originally humans, witchers were given strenuous physical and mental training. They were also given special potions and elixirs to drink, so they mutated into something not entirely human with white hair, feline eyes and superhuman strength. Anya Chalotra also stars in the show as Yennnefer.

The show, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, will return sometime this year. A behind-the scenes video from The Witcher: Blood Origin was also unveiled during the event. Blood Origin will be set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. The six-part miniseries will tell the origin story of the first-even Witcher and also the Conjunction of the Spheres event.

The event changed the world and introduced humans to the world of Witcher called the Continent and led to a war between humans and elves. Humans won and gave a second class status to everyone else, ghettoising them or forcing them to live in hiding in forests. Along with humans, several other non-human and monstrous races like vampires and ghouls also entered the Continent during the Conjunction of the Spheres. Thus, the witchers were born.

Declan de Barra is the showrunner on The Witcher: Blood Origin. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who has created The Witcher, is an executive producer. Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Dylan Moran, among others star.