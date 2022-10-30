scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in The Witcher Season 4

Henry Cavill had a short-term deal for The Witcher and felt it was time to move on after three seasons on the show, which films overseas and has a demanding production schedule.

Henry CavillHenry Cavill to step away from The Witcher (Photo: Reuters)

The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season by Netflix with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the epic drama series.

Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman following an appearance in Black Adam played Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasts in the first three seasons of the show. The announcement comes ahead of the third season of The Witcher, which will arrive in summer 2023.

Cavill said his journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and he will be laying down his medallion and swords for season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” the actor said in a statement as quoted by entertainment website Deadline.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

Hemsworth, who recently starred in the Quibi drama Most Dangerous Game, said he is over the moon as a Witcher fan to play Geralt of Rivia. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” he added.

According to sources, Cavill had a short-term deal for The Witcher and felt it was time to move on after three seasons on the show, which films overseas and has a demanding production schedule.

Advertisement

Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. It also stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

Meanwhile, a four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on December 25, 2022.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 11:24:41 am
Next Story

Tamil Nadu BJP moves Women’s Commission for action against DMK functionary

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement