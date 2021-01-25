The Witcher prequel series Blood Origin gets its lead actor

Jodie Turner-Smith will play Éile, who is described as "a fierce warrior with the voice of a goddess." (Photo: Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram)

The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel spinoff series of Netflix’s popular fantasy show The Witcher, now has lead cast member. British actor Jodie Turner-Smith, known for the TV series Nightflyers and film Queen & Slim, will play Éile, who is described as “a fierce warrior with the voice of a goddess.”

The Twitter handle NX on Netflix shared the news with a photo of the actor. The caption read, “The first cast for The Witcher: Blood Origin has been announced. Jodie Turner-Smith will play Éile, a fierce warrior with the voice of a goddess. The limited series will tell the story of the first Witcher prototype and the Conjunction of the Spheres.”

Blood Origin will be set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. The six-part miniseries will tell the origin story of the first-even Witcher and also the Conjunction of the Spheres event.

The event changed the world and introduced humans to the world of Witcher called the Continent and led to a war between humans and elves. Humans won and gave a second class status to everyone else, ghettoising them or forcing them to live in hiding in forests.

Along with humans, several other non-human and monstrous races like vampires and ghouls also entered the Continent during the Conjunction of the Spheres. Thus, the witchers were born.

Declan de Barra is the showrunner on The Witcher: Blood Origin. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who has created The Witcher, is an executive producer.

Apart from Blood Origin, another prequel series The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf is in development.