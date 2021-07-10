scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 10, 2021
The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf teaser: Netflix spinoff traces the origin story of Geralt’s mentor Vesemir

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf's teaser promises lovely anime-like visuals and an interesting story.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2021 3:19:32 pm
The Witcher Nightmare of the WolfThe Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will arrive on August 23, 2021. (Photo: Netflix)

Clearly, Netflix is serious about building a Witcher universe. Before the arrival of the show’s second season, the streamer will debut a prequel and spinoff film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf that will serve as the origin story of Vesemir, an old witcher who trained the hero of the story, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). A prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which traces the origin of the witchers, is also in development.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the creator of The Witcher, is one of the producers on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The name comes from Vesemir and Geralt’s School of the Wolf, one of the several schools of witchers.

A teaser was also unveiled. It promises lovely anime-like visuals and an interesting story. Vesemir is one of the enigmatic characters in the novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, whose work inspired the series and a video-game series.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will arrive on August 23, 2021.

The Witcher is an epic fantasy story set in a world, where magic, humanoids (like dwarves, elves), gnomes and monsters (dragons, vampires, werewolves) exist. Our hero, Geralt of Rivia, is a witcher. Originally humans as children, witchers were given strenuous physical and mental training and special potions and elixirs to drink. All this resulted in their mutation into something not entirely human — with white hair, feline eyes, superhuman strength, senses and agility.

Geralt is one of the last witchers. His destiny gets linked to an exiled princess Ciri, and a powerful sorceress Yennefer, who finds herself unwillingly drawn to him. It is up to Geralt and Yennefer to protect Ciri from physical harm and prevent her from becoming a political pawn.

The first season of the show ended with Geralt and Ciri uniting, though Yennefer’s whereabouts and fate ended with a cliffhanger. The second season will arrive on December 17, 2021.

