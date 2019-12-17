The Witcher: Everything you need to know

The Witcher begins streaming on December 20. The Witcher begins streaming on December 20.

The Witcher is Netflix’s expensive-looking fantasy series that adapts Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s works which were originally published in Polish. While the novels have their dedicated following, The Witcher’s immense popularity can be credited to the open-world RPG video-game series of the same name.

Here is everything you need to know about The Witcher before watching it:

What it is about?

The Witcher is an epic fantasy story set in a world, where magic, humanoids (like dwarves, elves), gnomes and monsters (dragons, vampires, werewolves) exist. Our hero, Geralt of Rivia, is a witcher. Originally humans, witchers were given strenuous physical and mental training. They were also given special potions and elixirs to drink, so they mutated into something not entirely human with white hair, feline eyes and superhuman strength.

Geralt is one of the last witchers. His destiny gets linked to an exiled princess Ciri, and a powerful sorceress Yennefer, who finds herself unwillingly drawn to him. It is up to Geralt and Yennefer to protect Ciri from physical harm and prevent her from becoming a political pawn.

Who has created it?

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is the creator and lead writer of The Witcher. She has written scripts for shows like The West Wing and Justice. She has also produced shows like Parenthood, Do No Harm, Private Practice, Daredevil, The Defenders and The Umbrella Academy.

Who is starring in it?

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan play Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, respectively, in The Witcher. The series also stars Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy and MyAnna Buring.

How is it?

The trailers establish that Netflix has really put a lot of money into the production of The Witcher. While the scale is a little smaller than HBO’s Game of Thrones, which went all out in the last few seasons, The Witcher’s production design, visual effects, world-building and CGI quality all look great. I got a chance to see the first five episodes, and I am really, really impressed. Lauren has shown a nuanced understanding of the world of Witcher and its disparate elements. The actors have also done amazing work.

Will there be a second season?

Yes, Netflix renewed the series even before the first season began streaming. If they adapt all the stories penned by the author, it could stretch to at least 6-7 seasons. Lauren has mapped out seven seasons of the show already.

