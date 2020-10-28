The White Tiger trailer: Priyanka Chopra starrer explores India’s class struggle

The White Tiger is an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. (Photo: Netflix)

Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday released the first look trailer of her upcoming movie The White Tiger. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and debutant Adarsh Gourav, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s New York Times-bestselling and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

The White Tiger is a social satire that explores themes like poverty, corruption, survival and class struggle in India. The trailer unfolds from the point of view of Balram Halwai (Adarsh), who is narrating his rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur. But his journey isn’t any rags to riches story. It, in fact, follows his highly ambitious plans and how he fulfils them.

Balram, on his route to success, takes up the job of a driver for a US returned couple – Ashok (Rajkummar) and Pinky (Priyanka). His dutiful ways and social lessons towards how to be a good servant makes him indispensable to his masters. However, tables turn when one night, the couple try to trap him to save themselves. How Balram ensures not just his freedom, but also a rebellion against the class system in India, forms the crux of the film.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny is what was bred in you… till you find a way to break free. I’m so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga. WATCH it in select theaters December and on Netflix, January 22, 2021 #TheWhiteTigerNetflix”

From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga.

WATCH it in select theaters December and on Netflix, January 22, 2021 #TheWhiteTigerNetflix (2/3) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 28, 2020

Directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame, The White Tiger will release in select theatres in December and premiere on Netflix on January 22, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd