The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav’s next project is with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington

Actor Adarsh Gourav’s star is on the rise. After his breakout role in Netflix movie The White Tiger, which earned him BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award nominations, Adarsh is now all set to star with the likes of Hollywood stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Kit Harington in his next project titled Extrapolations.

The Apple Plus TV series has been written and executive-produced by Scott Z Burns. It is being pitched as an interconnected anthology series that centers around the lives of these main characters amid the drastic changes that the planet is undergoing.

Apart from Adarsh, the series features Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, David Schwimmer, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim and Matthew Rhys in pivotal parts.

Speaking about his happiness on collaborating on this brand new project, Adarsh said in a statement, “This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business. I have looked up to each of my co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realities of today.”

Adarsh recently flew to New York in order to work on the project. Once he is done with the series, Adarsh Gourav will begin prepping for Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.