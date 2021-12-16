The Whistleblower first impression: Engaging web show about power and corruption

The problem of pace has dogged some of the best shows recently — Aarya 2, The Family Man 2, Your Honor 2 and The Married Woman. All of these shows started slow, only to catch up on speed in later episodes and deliver all-round entertainment. The Whistleblower on SonyLIV offers no such challenge. It goes vroom-vroom from the beginning, offering a tense setting that is practically humming with pent-up energy.

Directed by Manoj Pillai, created and written by Ajay Monga, The Whistleblower outlines the journey of Dr Sanket Bhadoria (played by Ritwik Bhowmik), a final year medical student who gets embroiled in an admission scam. The makers claim to have taken ‘inspiration’ for the show from ‘true events across India’. But since the events are set in Bhopal, it’s difficult not to relate it with the infamous Vyapam scam.

In a convincing performance, Ritwik plays Sanket with a shrewd crookedness. Director Pillai’s greatest feat here is taking the audience inside the mind of Sanket through a voiceover that explains how he perceives every situation. Ravi Kishan channels a corrupt, deceitful and uncompassionate politician credibly. Actor Ankitta Sharma as Sanket’s girlfriend is the calm in this storm. The ensemble cast performs admirably too, with noteworthy performances by Ashish Verma as a reporter, Sachin Khedekar as medical college’s dean, and Sonali Kulkarni as a news anchor.

Despite having the admission scam as the central theme and Dr Sanket driving the story forward, writer Ajay Monga makes sure to keep the plot non-linear to keep the viewer invested. There is never one villain or one hero. Instead, several characters present multiple angles to the central theme. With every episode, the plot thickens and gets complicated, keeping you engrossed. And, with such a gripping screenplay, a 45-minutes episode never hurts.

Though I have watched only the first three episodes of the show, I can say The Whistleblower looks promising and worth your time.