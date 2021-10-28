The Wheel of Time trailer: Rosamund Pike-starrer series promises a cure to your Game of Thrones withdrawal

Ever since HBO’s Game of Thrones became a cultural phenomenon, other networks have tried to replicate its success by creating their own quasi-medieaval/historical/fantasy shows — to mixed success.

The future promises not just a GoT spinoff in House of the Dragon, but high-budgeted large scale fantasy dramas like Amazon’s Lord of the Rings (incidentally the most expensive TV project in history) and Netflix’s Narnia franchise of shows.

Also in the race is The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy series of books (a story told across 14 books!) of the same name. The series certainly rivals the world of GoT in scale and scope, and knowing Amazon, the budget will not be a problem.

The first full trailer promises an exciting globe-spanning adventure and a dizzyingly big and complex story featuring thousands of characters.

The visuals look suitably grand and beautiful, depicting a world that is both similar to our world and alien in many ways. The action scenes look amazing as well, as do magic and visual effects.

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine in The Wheel of Time. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The story is about the eternal conflict between forces of good vs evil. An ancient hero called Dragon Reborn ultimately fights the Satan equivalent called Shai’tan in the final battle.

The first book, called The Eye of the World which season 1 will adapt, is about the search for Dragon Reborn by Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), an Aes Sedai, a mysterious order of sorceresses, and al’Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), her warder (one who protects his Aes Sedai and is adept in combat).

The story is heavily inspired by The Lord of the Rings and LotR fans will find many similarities.

The series stars Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, Álvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, Johann Myersn, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Narinder Samra and Daryl McCormack among others.

The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19, 2021.