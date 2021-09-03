The Wheel of Time trailer: Amazon’s answer to Game of Thrones looks stunning

The first trailer for The Wheel of Time is here. The Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios series is based on the eponymous, 14-book epic fantasy series by late author Robert Jordan.

Created by Rafe Judkins, the series is said to be Amazon’s response to the HBO’s Game of Thrones. The streaming giant has left no stone unturned in recreating GoT’s success. It is also making a Lord of the Rings series, which is said to be the most expensive TV show ever made.

The Wheel of Time’s truly humongous story, featuring thousands of characters, is heavily inspired from The Lord of the Rings and is a classic tale of the eternal conflict between forces of good vs evil. An ancient hero called Dragon Reborn fights the Satan equivalent called Shai’tan in the final battle.

The trailer features some exciting action and hints as to ho the makers have taken great care to make the series look as faithful as possible. The cinematography looks stunning.

Rosamund Pike leads the cast as Moiraine, a sorceress belonging to the order of Aes Sedai, who comes across a prophecy about a certain Dragon Reborn and goes to Emond’s Field, a small village, from where the action begins.

Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, Álvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, and Johann Myersn, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Narinder Samra, Daryl McCormack among others star.

As per Amazon, the story follows “Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful, all-woman organization of channelers (magic users) called the Aes Sedai, who takes a group of five young people from their home village following an attack by the forces of the Dark One, an evil entity who seeks to destroy the Pattern (Existence). Among these five, she believes one might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, an ancient hero and powerful channeler who is prophesied either to save the world or destroy it.”

The Wheel of Time arrives on November 19, 2021.