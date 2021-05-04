The versatile Ewan McGregor plays iconic fashion designer of the 1970s in Halston trailer, watch

The first trailer for Netflix’s limited series Halston is out. Starring the talented Ewan McGregor in the titular role, the show promises to offer an intriguing take on the fashion icon’s life.

Roy Halston Frowick, known simply as Halston, was a revolutionary fashion designer of the 1970s who basically ushered in the culture of celebrity fashion designer at the time. McGregor, known for his versatility, looks smashing as the ambitious, determined designer who is willing it to risk it all in order to make it to the top.

The show has been produced by Ryan Murphy and Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. The clothes, predictably, look great, but what stands out in the few minutes of the video is the snazzy and sumptuous camera work. If the promo is any hint, Halston is going to be quite the ride.

The official description for the show reads, “The limited series ‘Halston’ follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.”

Apart from Ewan McGregor, Halston features Bill Pullman, Rory Culkin, Vera Farmiga and Krysta Rodriguez in significant parts.

Directed by Daniel Minahan, Halston will premiere on May 14 on Netflix.