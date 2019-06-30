The Verdict State Vs Nanavati trailer: This AltBalaji series dramatises one of India’s most famous cases

The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati is an AltBalaji web series that fictionalises the events surrounding 1959’s case Commander K. M. Nanavati vs. State of Maharashtra. It remains one of the most publicised judicial cases in independent India.

Advertising

Akshay Kumar’s Rustom was also based on this case, as was 1973’s Achanak.

The case involved the murder of a man called Prem Ahuja by Naval Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati due to the former’s sexual relations with his wife. Ram Jethmalani, later to become a star lawyer, led the prosecution against Nanavati.

A crime of passion that divided India’s patriarchal society of 1959 & led to its most controversial judicial case.

The 3 gunshots fired by Commander K M Nanavati began a war of moralities, sexes & communities.https://t.co/0nApLNpAuA#TheVerdictStateVsNanavati #ALTBalajiOriginal — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) June 30, 2019

The series seems to have a tone of a legal thriller with several arguments and counter-arguments between lawyers in the court. The text ‘War of Sexes’ appears on the screen at one point, proceeded by ‘War of Moralities’.

The series has a strong cast. Manav Kaul plays the role of Manekshaw. Elli Avrram, Saurabh Shukla, Angad Bedi, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Makarand Deshpande, Soni Razdan, Viraf Patel, Swanand Kirkire, Pooja Gor also star.

The official Twitter handle of AltBalaji shared the trailer. The tweet read, “A crime of passion that divided India’s patriarchal society of 1959 & led to its most controversial judicial case. The 3 gunshots fired by Commander K M Nanavati began a war of moralities, sexes & communities.”