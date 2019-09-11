The Verdict-State Vs Nanavati second trailer: ALTBalaji series seems like a compelling retelling

The second trailer of ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series The Verdict –State Vs Nanavati is dedicated to late lawyer Ram Jethmalani who passed away on September 8, 2019. While we already know the web series fictionalises the infamous 1959 case Commander K. M. Nanavati vs. the State of Maharashtra, the recently released trailer gives an insight into what we can expect from it when the courtroom drama starts streaming on September 30.

It begins in 2019 when probably a journalist visits Jethmalani to ask about the Nanavati case and then takes the viewers to the Bombay of 1959. It shows visuals of Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati’s wife’s ‘formidable relationship’ with Sindhi businessman Prem Ahuja, the efforts of Nanavti’s lawyer and prosecution to win the case and the role played by the press in the ‘most controversial case’. It also dwells deeper into the pressure that came from the centre to help the star naval commander Nanavati who murdered Ahuja.

The trailer promises an intriguing retelling of a debated court trial. Actors like Sumeet Vyas, Angad Bedi, Elli Avram, Viraf Patel, Manav Kaul, Saurabh Shukla, Pooja Gor, Makarand Deshpande and Kubbra Sait look convincing in their parts.

Ekta Kapoor shared the trailer on Twitter and mentioned it took her three years to make The Verdict. “2nd trailer of my most ambitious show #verdict!3yrs to mk bt worth it❤,” she tweeted.

The makers have released the trailer with a disclaimer, “This show is based on true events and facts and reference to plots, incidents and people shall be made. Any diversion or error is completely unintentional. We do not intend to be disrespectful to Indian Judiciary, Indian naval forces, community, religious sentiments or beliefs of any person.”