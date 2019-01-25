The Umbrella Academy trailer: Meet the dysfunctional family of superheroes

Netflix’s upcoming comic-book adaptation has got a full trailer. The show is based on the Dark Horse Comics series created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The trailer begins with a voiceover explaining the premise of the show. The Umbrella Academy is about a dysfunctional family of superheroes who are not really related but share the circumstances of their birth. They were born on the same day from the womb of women who were not pregnant when the day began.

They were brought up by Sir Reginald Hargreeves or The Monocle, an alien disguised as an entrepreneur who was pretty harsh in their upbringing.

But he knew their usefulness, in that he took them with him to save the world from a threat. To save the world, basically. He called them the Umbrella Academy.

But the Hargreeves family was disbanded after the children went their own separate ways in their teens. They are reunited by the death of the Monocle. The said death is a mystery. And there is apparently an apocalypse in the offing. The conflicts arise again.

The official synopsis reads, “On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded.”

It continues, “Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

The Umbrella Academy premieres on February 15.