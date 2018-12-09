The Umbrella Academy teaser: Ellen Page stars in this story of a dysfunctional family of superheroes

Netflix has released the first look at The Umbrella Academy, a web television series based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name.

The Umbrella Academy is about a dysfunctional family of superheroes ( (a little like Marvel’s Fantastic Four). Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, The Boy, The Horror, and The White Violin together make up the family.

All of them work together to solve the mysterious death of their father even as they struggle to deal with each other thanks to their disparate personalities and abilities.

The twist is, they are not really family. An industrialist, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, adopted them. When they were teenagers, the ‘family’ split.

Now, after the death of Sir Reginald, they reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death. But once again, they begin to have conflict. Oh, and there is a global apocalypse in the offing.

The official synopsis reads, “On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded.”

It continues, “Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix on February 15, 2019.