Before The Umbrella Academy, here’s a look at offbeat superhero TV shows and movies on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy will be available on Netflix soon. The TV show is based on Dark Horse Comics’ series of the same name by Gerard Way (writer) and Gabriel Bá (illustrator). It is about a bunch of special kids who were born on the same day and (here is where the similarities with Midnight’s Children end) of women who had shown no sign of being pregnant when the day began.

Those children were take under his care by a man, Sir Reginald Hargreeves or The Monocle, who was actually an alien. He believed when the children come of age, they will save the world from ending. But his harsh upbringing disillusioned the kids and they went their own separate ways. His mysterious death was what brought them together. And the long foretold apocalypse is coming and needs averting.

If all this sounds weird to you and you are still excited about it, there is more where that came from. On Netflix, here are some of the weird, strange, offbeat, and eccentric TV shows and movies you can watch.

Titans

DC Universe’s first offering is a pretty solid show despite poorly thought-out promotion that preceded it. The “F*** Batman” line is not as forced as you think. The story, especially with the non-Robin members of the Titans, veers towards really strange places, and that is when the show is at its best.

The Lego Batman Movie

This Batman movie is the most Batman-esque movie. In fact, if you see only this movie, you will have a pretty good idea as to what Batman is about. Will Arnett’s superbly written and voiced Caped Crusader is as much a tribute as a parody of every live-action version of Batman. And it is nuts. Funnier and more self-referential than Deadpool, even. Voldemort and Sauron are two of the villains that the Joker recruits to take down Batman, for crying out loud.

Gotham

Another DC show that has embraced the crazy after tip-toeing around it for a couple of seasons. And it is live-action. There is few things off-limits or too insane for this show. It may not have Batman (Bruce Wayne is a young boy in the show) but it has every single member of Batman’s rogues gallery, and that is just as good.

Kick-Ass

Inspired by comic-books, high-school student Dave Lizewski transforms into a masked crime-fighter and becomes an internet sensation. However, he is not the only player in his game and others play dirtier. This movie is immensely profane, violent and a lot of fun. It is directed by Kingsman director, Matthew Vaughn.