The Two Popes teaser: Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce are Pope Benedict and Pope Francis in this Netflix film

The teaser of Netflix’s upcoming film The Two Popes is out. Starring two luminaries of the film industry, Sir Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Bergoglio (later to be known as Pope Francis, the current pontiff), the film explores the power transition between the two.

Cardinal Bergoglio wished to retire in 2012 over his frustrations towards the direction he thought the church was heading. Pope Benedict, troubled by self-doubt, summons the cardinal, his harshest critic, to reveal a secret that would “shake the foundations of the Catholic Church.”

The film appears to be focusing on the conversations between the two clerics, which is actually really great. It is already clear that the film will be engaging, as long as the writing by Anthony McCarten is up to the mark.

The full official synopsis reads, “From Fernando Meirelles, the Academy Award-nominated director of “City of God,” and three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, comes an intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world.

Directed by Fernando Meirelles, The Two Popes will release in select theaters on November 27 and on Netflix on December 20.